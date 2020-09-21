George William Noell



Visalia, CA - George William Noell was born to W.L. (Louis) and Daisy Noell on 1-29-30 in Visalia, Ca, and passed away 9-7-20 in Visalia, Ca at the age of 81.



George lived a very full life, replete with…



*the love of treasured family and friends



*the blessing of hard work (farmer, x-ray tech)



*the joy of music, singing in performances of Handel's Messiah since age 12, song leader...choir director...the bass in the quartet…



*the privilege of serving (youth & music ministries, school board member for Outside Creek School District where four generations of his family attended)



*worthy opponent (like his father before him) in our favorite card games, Scrabble, etc.



*a lover of words and puns



*He was very proud and protective of his marriage of 61 ½ years.



He is survived by his wife, Naomi,



*Daughter Marcia (Paul) Dahlgren - (Luke)



*Daughter Vicki (Tim) Canfield - (Megan, Mia, Jackson, Harrison, Evelyn)



*Son John (Michele) Noell - (Denver, Savannah, Sydney)



*Daughter Tiffany (Kenneth) Houston - (Cody, Katrinas, Mackenzie, Kenneth jr.)



*A sister, Joyce Fox, of Cayucos



*Many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 3-7-21; details to be shared at a later date. All are welcome.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store