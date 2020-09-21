1/
George William Noell
George William Noell

Visalia, CA - George William Noell was born to W.L. (Louis) and Daisy Noell on 1-29-30 in Visalia, Ca, and passed away 9-7-20 in Visalia, Ca at the age of 81.

George lived a very full life, replete with…

*the love of treasured family and friends

*the blessing of hard work (farmer, x-ray tech)

*the joy of music, singing in performances of Handel's Messiah since age 12, song leader...choir director...the bass in the quartet…

*the privilege of serving (youth & music ministries, school board member for Outside Creek School District where four generations of his family attended)

*worthy opponent (like his father before him) in our favorite card games, Scrabble, etc.

*a lover of words and puns

*He was very proud and protective of his marriage of 61 ½ years.

He is survived by his wife, Naomi,

*Daughter Marcia (Paul) Dahlgren - (Luke)

*Daughter Vicki (Tim) Canfield - (Megan, Mia, Jackson, Harrison, Evelyn)

*Son John (Michele) Noell - (Denver, Savannah, Sydney)

*Daughter Tiffany (Kenneth) Houston - (Cody, Katrinas, Mackenzie, Kenneth jr.)

*A sister, Joyce Fox, of Cayucos

*Many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 3-7-21; details to be shared at a later date. All are welcome.




Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
