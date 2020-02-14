|
Geraldine Santa Cruz
Farmersville - Geraldine Santa Cruz, known as "Gerri Santa Cruz" passed away peacefully on February 5th, 2020 in San Mateo, CA. She was born on August 6th, 1953 in San Jose, California to Mother, Carmen and Father Joe Santa Cruz Sr. She is preceeded in death by her parents and also her siblings Joe Santa Cruz Jr., and Irene Navarro. She is Survived by her daughter Maggie Santa Cruz Freeman of Visalia, CA, her son Isaac Santa Cruz of Tulare, CA, her Grandchildren Lucy Santa Cruz and Keith Carpenter of Visalia, CA, and Danika and Cameron Santa Cruz of Tulare, CA. Her Siblings Estevan Navarro of Cumberland, MD, Frank Navarro of Farmersville, CA, Julian Navarro of Bakersfield, CA.
Gerri grew up in Farmersville, Ca and she attended Exeter High School. She continued her education as an adult and earned her CNA Certificate from the Visalia Adult School. Gerri will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. May she rest in peace. A private service will be held by the family.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020