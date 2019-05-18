Gertrude E. Fly



Visalia - Gertrude E. Fly was born at home in the country near Visalia, California on July 31, 1929. She passed away on May 15, 2019, in Visalia, California from pneumonia at the age of 89. Growing up, Gertrude spent a lot of summers in the mountains working with her family in the logging and lumber business. This experience gave her a love and appreciation of the mountains which she carried with her the rest of her life. She attended Deep Creek Elementary School through eighth grade, where she was advanced to a higher grade and graduated from Visalia Union High school in 1946 at the age of 16. Gertrude continued her education at College of the Sequoias and completed an AA Degree in business at the age of 18. She married her high school sweetheart John N. Fly on October 30, 1948, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage in 2018. She began her career at the Southern California Gas Company after which she worked in real estate and as a homemaker raising three sons. Gertrude loved horses all her life. She owned several horses over the years and enjoyed attending equestrian shows. Her other hobbies included playing the accordion and organ, writing poetry and reading. Along with her husband, she developed an extensive personal library. She also loved to spend time with family and travel, especially on adventuresome road trips with grandchildren along.



Gertrude was preceded in death by her father Victor C. Lewis, mother Gertrude M. M. Lewis, brother James David Lewis and wife Peggy, sister-in-law Wilma Lewis and daughter-in-law, Margie Fly. She is survived by her husband John N. Fly, her sister Gene Lemke (Dennis), brother Victor C. Lewis, sister Lorene Clark (John), sons J. Jeff Fly (Connie), Grant R. Fly, Brett D. Fly (Glenda), three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Graveside service: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at Visalia Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA. Remembrances in lieu of flowers can be made to the Happy Trails Riding Academy, P.O. Box 572, Tulare, CA 93279; 559-688-8685.



