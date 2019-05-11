Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Christ Church
2516 N. M St.
Tulare, CA
Tulare - Gilbert Lemus Jr. was born March 29, 1950 in Exeter, CA. He died at his home in Tulare, CA on May 6, 2019 at the age of 69.

Gilbert was proud to serve his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. He enlisted in October of 1969, where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged in October of 1971. He worked for Haagen Dazs for many years until his retirement.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his mother, Alice Martinez and his grandmother, Florencia Velasquez. He is survived by his wife, Linda Munoz Lemus, son, Gilbert Lemus III and daughter, Lisa Lemus Will, grandchildren, Marisa Lemus, Olivia Lemus, and Mason Lemus, brothers, Bobby Lemus, Max Lemus, Jesse Velasquez and Frank Franco, sisters, Martha Rios, Sophie McCarthy, Veronica Franco, Sandra Salinas, and Mary Martinez, and his father, Eliseo Martinez. His sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces will also miss him dearly.

A funeral service will be held to honor Gilbert on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11AM at Living Christ Church, 2516 N. M St., Tulare, CA. Interment will follow at North Tulare District Cemetery, 4572 J St. Tulare, CA. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 11, 2019
