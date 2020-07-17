Gilbert Theodore Sanchez



Gilbert Sanchez, 85, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 at his nursing home Bel Vista Healthcare Center in Long Beach, California where he resided since May 2015. Known as "Pipa" to his grandchildren, Gilbert was known for his sense of humor, love for his family and playing golf.



3rd generation Californian, Gil was born on January 1, 1934, to Theodore and Nellie Sanchez. He spent his early years in Farmersville as a field laborer with his parents and siblings Anita, Carol and Alfonse. He attended Visalia High where he was a champion track and cross-country runner.



Gilbert was an Army veteran who proudly served in the Korean War, was wounded during battle and honorably discharged on 11/4/55. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the military never left him, as his friends and family will attest.



After his military services he moved to Los Angeles where he was employed as a photographer for the Los Angeles Times-Mirror Organization and then as a graphic designer for Graphic Process Corportation. In Los Angeles he met and married his wife, Carmen Gonzalez Franco. They were married for 50 years and raised one child.



Gilbert and his family later moved to Farmersville, CA to be closer to his family. He was employed by the Farmersville School District for many years as a bus driver and maintenance person.



Gilbert is survived by his wife, Carmen Sanchez; daughter Carmen Frank of Long Beach, Calif. and her husband Nicholas J. Frank IV. He is survived by 2 grandchildren, Corina J. Frank and Nicky Frank; and his sisters Anita Campos and Carol Chavez (Ray); his nieces/nephews Rebecca Campos, David Campos, Deanna Chavez, Melinda Ramos (Jay), Nathaniel Ramos and Danny Sanchez (Lissa).



He will be interred at the Visalia Cementary. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Coalition of Humane Immigration Rights (CHIRLA) www.chirla.org (213)201-8722.









