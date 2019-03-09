Gino Lorenzi



Visalia - Gino Lorenzi, loving husband of Bernice passed away on February 27, 2019 in Visalia. He was 93 years old and had just celebrated his 68th wedding anniversary with his wife Bernice Lorenzi. Gino was in farming his entire life, having been raised on a ranch in Santa Cruz, CA and spending his early career there as a field man for Birdseye Frozen Foods. He moved his family to Oxnard, CA and continued his work as a field man at Oxnard Frozen Foods. After retiring from Oxnard Frozen Foods he consulted for farming companies in the area. This semi-retirement was punctuated with travel around the world with his wife and with visits to their children and grandchildren around California. Gino was a veteran of the Second World War and was stationed in Germany. After returning from the war he attended and graduated from Hartnell Jr. College. He was known for his sense of humor and would entertain his friends, family and grandchildren with his pranks. In 2011 Gino and Bernice moved to Visalia to be closer to the family and enjoy full time retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors and sports both as a participant in his early life and as a fan throughout. He especially enjoyed watching his sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren's games. He is survived by his wife Bernice, sons Edward (Janeen), Kurt (Robin Wein) and Jeff (Marie) Lorenzi, grandchildren Tony, Lisa, Lauren and Gina Lorenzi, Mike Scott and Jeanie Castillo and his many beloved great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church 608 N Church St, Visalia, California on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m, followed by interment at Visalia Public Cemetery 1300 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel of Visalia, California. Condolences can be made at www.millerchapel.com Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary