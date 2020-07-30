Giuseppina D'Ambrosio
Visalia - It is with great sadness that the D'Ambrosio family announces the passing of the most loved Giuseppina D'Ambrosio, Mother and Grandmother. Also known as "Mama Gina" of Gina Italian Restaurant in Visalia.
She was a much respected chef and restaurant owner. She was the pioneer of southern Italian cooking in Kings county when the D'ambrosio Family opened Rosa's Italian Restaurant in Hanford in the early 70:s.
Giuseppina and Errico D'Ambrosio with their four children opened Rosa's in Tulare and Gina's Italian Restaurant in Visalia. There was a time when all three restaurants were opened and run by the family.
Errico passed away in 1999 in Italy while visiting relatives. Shortly after his passing Giuseppina retired from the restaurant and was enjoying retirement in Visalia. Moved to Napa to be with her daughter Pina 2018. While in Napa she fell in love with the culture and loved watching the vineyard come alive in the spring time and go dormat in the fall. Giuseppina passed away in Napa July 24th. She will be remembered with lots of love by daughters Pina and Luana and grandchildren JoJo, Rocky, Henry and Sara.
A Private Family Service will be held on Monday, August 3rd at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
Donations can be made to Valley Oak SPCA at VOSPCA.ORG/Donate
