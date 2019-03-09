|
|
Gladys M Cottingham
Visalia - Gladys M. Cottingham went to be with her Lord fifteen days after the loss of her husband, Keith Pete Cottingham, both previously from Orosi. They have been cared for by their nephew, Richard Combs, of Visalia for the past 10 years.
She was the youngest of four children: brother Albert, sisters, Florence and Alyce, who all attended Sultana Grammar School and graduated from Dinuba High School. Gladys worked for Alta Local Hospital in Dinuba, first on the floor as a Nurses Aid and then moved into the dietary department with her two sisters. She worked there until her retirement at the age of 62.
Keith Pete Cottingham requested her hand in marriage in 1960 and the two of them were married in Dinuba on June 10, 1961, at the Dinuba Presbyterian Church and were married until Pete's death on Feb. 8, 2019. They had 58 wonderful years together.
Gladys and Pete helped care for many people in the community.
She leaves nieces and nephew behind along with cousins from Mexico City and New York.
Gladys's viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 12, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 13, at Dopkins Funeral Chapel followed by burial at Visalia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, PO Box 367, Yettem, CA 93670.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019