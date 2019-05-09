Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 W. Goshen Avenue
Visalia, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 W. Goshen Avenue
Visalia, CA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Visalia Public Cemetery
1300 W. Goshen Avenue
Visalia, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Gilstrap-Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys M. Gilstrap-Roberts


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys M. Gilstrap-Roberts Obituary
Gladys M. Gilstrap-Roberts

Fresno - Gladys (Bly) Gilstrap-Roberts was born on March 13, 1917 and passed away on May 3, 2019 in Fresno, CA (formerly of Goshen, CA). She was 102 years of age. She is survived by her son, Wayne Gilstrap & wife Marilyn, of Fresno, 2 granddaughters, 6 great-grandchildren & 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, Clarence Gilstrap, and daughter Delores, and her second husband, Claburn Roberts.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at Miller Memorial Chapel. The interment will follow immediately at Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue, next door to the chapel.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Av., Visalia, CA (559) 732-8371,
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now