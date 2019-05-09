|
Gladys M. Gilstrap-Roberts
Fresno - Gladys (Bly) Gilstrap-Roberts was born on March 13, 1917 and passed away on May 3, 2019 in Fresno, CA (formerly of Goshen, CA). She was 102 years of age. She is survived by her son, Wayne Gilstrap & wife Marilyn, of Fresno, 2 granddaughters, 6 great-grandchildren & 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, Clarence Gilstrap, and daughter Delores, and her second husband, Claburn Roberts.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Avenue in Visalia. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at Miller Memorial Chapel. The interment will follow immediately at Visalia Public Cemetery, 1300 W. Goshen Avenue, next door to the chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on May 9, 2019