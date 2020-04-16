|
Glen LaVell Christensen
Glen LaVell Christensen courageously and gracefully endured Mesothelioma, an aggressive lung cancer, for over a year and passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
This dark-haired brown-eyed boy was born to Clover Bennett Christensen and Thalia SeGail Decker August 7, 1939 in Pocatello, Idaho. Glen grew up in Goshen, Idaho and west of Moreland, Idaho. He graduated from Snake River High School as student body president in 1958. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern California mission which included Arizona. He married his eternal sweetheart, Carol Ann Pratt, on July 20th, 1962, while attending Idaho State University and graduated with a BA degree in Business Education. They were married for almost 58 years, which included another church mission together for more than a year. In total he served one full- time mission and four Stake missions, serving The Lord.
Glen taught business law, accounting and business at Pocatello High School, then at Snake River High School. In his 'spare time', he farmed many acres of land, growing sugar beets, alfalfa, corn, wheat, and potatoes. All four kids were raised on the farm in Riverside, Idaho where he taught them a strong work ethic, driving tractors, moving pipe and tending the livestock. He was gentle and kind to all people and all animals. In 1986, he moved his family to Visalia, California where he could pick citrus in his back yard and cultivate a garden. He and Carol worked tremendously hard to start a Thrifty Nickel Want Ad Newspaper at this time and later retired after 33 years to continue his projects: Throughout his adult life, he developed his love for buying and selling real estate. He built many beautiful homes, and managed properties. The many residents have benefited from his generosity and kindness over the years.
Ever since Glen was a little boy, he read the scriptures faithfully. This year alone he read the scriptures twice. He's always been close to his Heavenly Father and never hesitated to share his testimony with his family and anyone he could find. He was always a missionary and loved to share the gospel by word and example.
He was an example of such a strong work ethic. He was up before the sun rose and worked past sundown. No one could out work this man. He taught his children how to work and love the Lord. He was modest, prayerful and an example of a servant leader. He taught his family and friends lessons without saying anything through his kindness and love for all.
Glen is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Pratt Christensen, 4 children; Dean Christensen (Valerie), D'Ann Christensen DaBell (Todd), Joyce Christensen Bergshoeff (Steven), and Nancy Christensen Schmall.
12 Grandchildren; Jessica DaBell Hartsell (Jason), Marc Christensen, Tre'se DaBell, Jordan Christensen (Fauve), David Schmall, Paige DaBell, Elizabeth Bergshoeff, Tanner Christensen, Janessa Christensen, Nathanael Bergshoeff, Benjamin Bergshoeff, Yarel Hunt, Jr.
5 Great-grandchildren; London, Jayden, Thomas, Ember and Piper. Three brothers, Boyd, Dee and Robert Christensen. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Linda.
Interment will be at the Wellsville, Utah Cemetery on Wednesday, April 15th. Celebration of life will be held later in Visalia, California.
The family would like to thank the doctors and Optimum Hospice (Melany, Maddie and Moriah) for their care of Glen.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020