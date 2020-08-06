Glenn McMillanThe 1957 College of the Sequoias State Championship Baseball Team has lost its Centerfielder. Glenn McMillan passed away on July 30th in the home he lived in for fifty-five years. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce A. McMillan, brother John McMillan (Nancy), sister Joyce L. McMillan, and children Stuart (Vicki), Ms. Terry Slinde, and Ryan (Deborah). Glenn was also the proud grandfather of Amanda Yagle (Ron), Andrew McMillan (Deidre), Kevin McMillan (Ceslie), Daniel Slinde, Shawna Slinde (Trevor Jones), Nicholas Begin, Courtney Begin, and eight great-grandchildren.Glenn Edwin McMillan was born on June 18th, 1936, in Stamford, Texas to J.B. and Jewell McMillan. The family migrated to California in the 1940's and eventually settled in Visalia. Glenn attended Webster School, Sierra Vista Junior High School and was part of the first graduating class of Mt. Whitney High School in 1955. While at Mt. Whitney, he excelled in both football and baseball, and met his future wife, Joyce Betterton, as she was the baseball team's scorekeeper. The two were married on September 15th, 1956. Glenn continued his education and athletic career at College of the Sequoias where he was a member of that school's only State Championship Team in Baseball. He was proud of that accomplishment and remained close to his teammates as he participated in the team's many reunions. Glenn was recently inducted into the COS Athletic Hall of Fame as part of that championship team.After COS, Glenn began his career in route sales with Frank Marciochi's Associated Tobacco and Candy Co. before working for Coca Cola. He eventually went to work for Laura Scudder's where he stayed for over 25 years and was one of their top salesmen and eventually became a supervisor. Glenn was very outgoing and a real character and made many friends on the job. He was also a professional and a very dedicated and hard worker. This was the greatest gift he passed on to his children as he used to say "there is no substitute for hard work." Glenn also worked as an independent contractor for Sara Lee and Home Run Pies and finished his working career with the Nickell's Payless grocery store chain.Glenn passed away within nine days of his longtime friend and coaching partner, Don Alfano. Together, they coached Little League in the 1960's, Babe Ruth and American Legion in the 1970's, and at Golden West High School in the 1980's. They taught many athletes the fundamentals of the game of baseball and how to look and act like a ballplayer and play the game with hustle and desire. Because of this they had many winning teams and formed many lifelong relationships with their players. Glenn also enjoyed the time that he spent coaching with Bob Geels and Art Browning.Another of Glenn's favorite pastimes was camping with friends and family. He camped many places in his life, but his favorite place was Cedar Grove in Kings Canyon, or "Cedar Gap", as he and his friend Bill Milam used to refer to it. Glenn spent many vacations and Holiday weekends there. Being in the mountains was the one place that he could relax and have fun.Take two and hit to right, Glenn. We're going to miss you.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.