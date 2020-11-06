Glenn McMillan
A Celebration of Life for Glenn McMillan will be held at an out of doors location on Friday, November 13th. Contact any family member for the time and location. The family respectfully requires the wearing of masks by all who attend for the safety and protection of others. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please donate to the College of the Sequoias Baseball Program, or a charity of your choice
in Glenn's name.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.