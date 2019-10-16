|
|
Gloria Dolores Gonzales
TULARE - Gloria Dominguez Gonzales of Tulare, California went home to the Lord on Tuesday October 8th, 2019. With her loving family by her side. Gloria was born on September 15th, 1948 in Tulare and was one of five siblings born to Victoriano and Lupe Dominguez. She preceded in death by her parents, brother Fred Dominguez, Nephew Robert Chavez, Niece Rosanne Delgado, Nephew Ronnie Delgado and Nephew Angel Sanchez. She survived by her siblings Richard & Margie Dominguez Tulare, Stella & Joel Garcia Chowchilla , Anne & Manuel Quinonez Visalia, Estella Dominguez Bakersfield. Daughters Victoria & Benny Macias Tulare, Monika Alonzo Tulare, Grandchildren Kory & Claudia Macias
Alyessa Alonzo, Kodee Alonzo, Kortney Macias, Ian Alonzo. Great grandchildren Khole Macias, Alyson Sepeda. In her early working career she worked at Sprague Electric for 10 years. The rest of her working career Was spent in the insurance and financial services. Starting with Metropolitan Life, Oliver and Associates, United Valley Insurance, Leavitt United Insurance and retired from
Leanne J .Williams Ins and financial services in August 2019. She was a member and attended St Rita's Catholic Church, in Tulare Ca
Memorial Services will be Friday, October 18th, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 954 South O Street, Tulare, with Private Family Burial.
Any Flower Contributions in Gloria Gonzales honor are welcomed to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H st Tulare, Ca 93274. Money Contributions in Gloria Gonzales Honor are welcomed to St Rita's - Building Fund 954 S O , Tulare, Ca 93274. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019