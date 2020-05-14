|
Gloria Fierro
Visalia - It is with extreme sadness that the world has lost an amazing lady, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Gloria Fierro, was called home to God at the age of 65.
Gloria was born January 1, 1955 in Visalia, CA to Ramon and Katie Fierro, and was the only sister to her brothers, Tony, Ruben, Robert and Raymond Fierro. She raised four children, three sons, and a daughter, Melissa.
Gloria was a very hard worker as she worked for the same employer for well over a decade. In her free time she loved playing Bingo and spoiling her grandkids. She was also very caring, always checking up on all of her kids and grandchildren, as well as spoiling them during birthdays and holidays. She will always be known for her caring heart, infectious smile, as well as her kind and compassionate spirit.
Gloria was the type of person that she had high expectations for people because she expected even more of herself. She set a standard everyday to do what was needed no matter what. Her heart was overflowing enough for her to love each and every one of her family and still have some left over. And while she lies in peaceful sleep, her memory we shall always keep.
Gloria is survived by her four children; Tony Hernandez Jr (Cathy Visalia,Ca) Billy Cisco Hernandez (Celina Visalia,Ca) Melissa Federico (Gene Farmersville,Ca) and Angel Calderon Visalia,Ca. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren ;Tony III, Carissa, Aleeyana, Zuri, Isaiah, Daniel, Kayla, Gabriel, Faith, Joe, Jaclyn, Jacob, Desi, Mariah, and Gene Jr, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her parents; Raymond and Katie Fierro, as well as brothers; Robert, and Raymond Jr Fierro.
A viewing and services will be held on Tuesday, May 19 , at 11am at Hadley Funeral Chapel Visalia, Ca. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic , a Celebration of Gloria's life will be held a later date…
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from May 14 to May 16, 2020