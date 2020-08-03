Gloria Marie Haggard Easley



Gloria Easley passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on June 30, 2020.



She was born October 11, 1960 in Visalia, California to Elmo and Ruth Haggard.



Gloria graduated from Redwood High School in 1979 and attended College of the Sequoias where she earned an AA degree in Business. She also earned twenty units in Early Childhood Education. She shared her love for children working for the Woodlake School District Pre School and at Visalia First Baptist Church Pre School prior to her marriage to Ronny.



In August 2002 Gloria and Ronny Easley were married at Visalia First Baptist Church (Gate Way) and they moved to Armona. She went to work for the West Hills College child care department where she worked for several years. Gloria and Ronny attended Hanford First Baptist Church where Gloria was very active and involved. She was a committed worker in Vacation Bible School, the VBS prayer chain, the card ministry, Children's ministry, Sunday school and church and she was the first to volunteer when there was a need. Gloria and Ronny enjoyed taking trips to the coast and especially enjoyed visiting the Santa Barbara Zoo.



Gloria is survived by her husband Ronny, brother Norman Haggard, sister-in-law Debbie Watson, several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.



Due to covid virus, a joint service will be held for Gloria and her father Elmo Haggard (who preceded Gloria in March 2020) at a later date.









