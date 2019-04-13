|
|
Gloria Stutsman
Exeter - Gloria Jean Stutsman was born December 29th 1940 and left her earthly body in the early morning of April 9th 2019 at 78 years young. Gloria grew up as the only daughter of Sarah and Alan Meinhold, which is perhaps why she craved numbers of people in her adulthood. She and her parents moved from cornhusker country (NB) to California when Gloria was in grade school. She attended and graduated High School in Tustin, California which was where she also met David Stutsman. She married David January 7th, 1958. They were happily married for 61 beautiful years. She achieved her goal of never again being a lone child by having 5 beautiful children, 12 grandchildren, and 17 (and still counting) great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death and welcomed into heaven by her parents, but her legacy will continue to live on in her husband David, her son Mark and wife Pam Stutsman (Zachary and Selena/Daniel+2greats) daughter Dana and husband Richard Gentert (Daniel/Sarah+4greats, Andrew/Serrena+3greats, Hannah/David+1great, Joseph/Joni+1great, and Joshua/Tristian+2greats), daughter Tami and husband Rod Duddy (Cassi/Frankie+3greats and Nick/Jenna+2greats), daughter Denise and husband Fred Subia, and daughter Diane and husband Scott Nickell (Caleb, Emily and Megan); as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and every heart she touched.
Gloria played many roles during her life to help her family make ends meet, though her favorite was Mother and Grammy. From working in packing houses, to working in the school office, she was everyone's mom/Grammy. She adopted every friend of the family who walked through her door. Parties were her favorite, probably because there was nothing she loved more than a full house. Christmas Eve at Grammy's house produced many fond memories for every side of the Stutsman clan. Family reunions were always unnecessary in the days of the family birthdays at Grammy's. Our goal now is to keep our family as cohesive as she made us. Dementia is the devil that stole her from us. She was the life of every party. Her sparkling personality brightened every group. No one felt like an outsider in her presence. She has been missed in friend circles, canasta groups and our families while the dastardly disease slowly drained her life. She will always be remembered for her dazzling wit, fantastic jokes, wonderful baking and recipes, endless smiles and undying limitless love. We will be eternally grateful to the caregivers who loved on and cared for her day to day throughout the last year and a half at Magnolia Park. We can not adequately express how comforted we feel knowing how well cared for she was. We also want to thank the hospice nurses who provided the comfort care she so desperately needed.
Arrangements are being made by Evans Miller Guinn Chapel who we appreciate immensely. Flowers can be sent to their facility at 425 N. Kaweah Ave. Memorial Services will be held Tuesday April 16th, at 11:30am at Faith Tabernacle with a reception to immediately follow. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 13, 2019