Miller's Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Graciomilde Costa (Grace) Ferreira


1927 - 2020
Graciomilde (Grace) Costa Ferreira

Tulare - Grace Costa Ferreira, 92, entered into Heaven on Sunday, March 22nd. The daughter of Francisco Costa and Maria de Jesus Pimentel, she was born on March 30th 1927, and raised in Porto Martins, Terceira, Azores. Grace met the love of her life, Antonio Ferreira whom she married in 1948. Following marriage, Antonio migrated to the United States in hopes of creating a better life for his wife and eldest son. Grace and her son (Frank) joined Antonio and migrated to the United States, moving to Elk Grove, California in 1949, eventually making Tulare their home in 1956. Grace was a loving homemaker and caring family woman. She often cared for her relatives and even sponsored many of them coming to America from the Azores. She had a strong Catholic faith and prayed the rosary every night. She supported the local Portuguese Festas and enjoyed attending the festivities. Grace enjoyed being a grandmother and loved being with her grandchildren and family. She was a proud member of St. Aloysius Church, the Altar Society, Cabrillo Club, UPPEC, Nossa Senhora dos Milagres (Our Lady of Miracles), and Conselho Supremo da S.P.R.S.I. Grace will be remembered for her strong faith and love for her family.She is preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, sister Maria Pimentel Rebelo, and brothers Joao Pimentel, Frank Costa. She is survived by her four sons, Frank (Joyce) of Clovis, Johnny, Luis (Leslee), and Raymond (Jeanette) all of Tulare; nine grandchildren,nineteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 30th from 4 - 8 pm. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare. Recitation of the Rosary will be on Tuesday, March 31st at 10:30 am. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home. Due to the current situation, a funeral mass will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
