Greg Galaviz

Visalia - Greg "Chicken" Galaviz, 81, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was surrounded by his children and partner (it's complicated) of 63 years.

Greg was born on May 9, 1939, in Sarben, Nebraska to Clyde and Prudencia Galaviz. He was the eldest of eight children: Jim, Frank, Virginia, Gloria, Clyde, Veronica, and Alice. In 1942, Greg's parents migrated to California, and over the years lived in Dinuba, Culter, Sultana, East Orosi, finally settling in Orosi.

Greg married Rita Samaniego on August 23, 1959. They had six children: Angelo, Ron, Abby, Mark, Larry, and Michael. Despite having a limited education, Greg was an extremely hard worker, achieved homeownership, and for many years had a poultry delivery business where he got his nickname as Chicken Greg. He served his community by being a member of the Culter Latin American Club and served as president for two terms. Later in life, Greg was known as a jack of all trades with a keen eye for perfection. He loved sports and was a diehard Raider and SF Giants Fan.

Greg loved his family and was a cherished grandpa to nine grandchildren and beloved Gpapa to five great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held at Dopkins Funeral Home in Dinuba, on Sunday, 10/04/2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba on Monday, 10/05/2020 at 9:00 AM.




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
