|
|
Greg Langford
Tulare - It is with great sadness our family announces that Greg lost his courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer on Sunday March 3, 2019.
Greg was born in Taft CA on December 7,1950. He attended elementary schools in Exeter and Visalia. He graduated from Redwood High School in 1969. He attended College of the Sequoias until he was called to serve in the United States Army. He served in Viet Nam and was awarded the Bronze Star for his service. After completing his obligation to the military, he continued to serve others with a long career in law enforcement. He worked for Farmersville and Exeter Police Departments. He began his 28-year career with the Tulare County Sheriff Dept in January 1977 and retired as a Lieutenant in March 2005.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Gary and his beloved daughter Kristen Fulton.
Greg is survived by his wife of 42 years Dana, grandchildren Connor Fulton and
McKenzee Fulton and their father Jake Fulton all of Tulare. He also leaves his brother Grant and wife Teresa of San Diego, his sister Dawna and husband Ray of Bakersfield and sister Judy, his sister-in-law Jane Becthel. As well as his nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sanjai Sharma, Grace Pagh RN and the entire staff of the Sequoia Regional Cancer Center. A special thank you to Kaweah Delta Hospital Hospice.
Graveside services will be held on Monday March 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Exeter District Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Smith Family Chapel Exeter, CA.
I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept my faith.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 9, 2019