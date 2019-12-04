Services
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:30 PM
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Catholic Church
954 S. O Street
Tulare, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Guillermo Jimenez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guillermo A. Jimenez


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guillermo A. Jimenez Obituary
Guillermo A. Jimenez

Tulare - Guillermo A. Jimenez, also known to his friends as "Memo" and his grand-babies as "Lito" passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, in Porterville, California. He was 71 years old. Guillermo was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on February 10, 1948 to David Jimenez and Refugio Abundis Jimenez. Guillermo worked for Harris Ranch in Tulare, and then moved onto Mike Silva Ranch in Tipton, California. Guillermo is survived by his wife RoseMarie Jimenez of 50 years of Tulare, California; sons Guillermo Jimenez Jr. of Atwater, Francisco Jimenez of Bakersfield, California, and Alfonso Jimenez of New York, New York; daughters Michelle Wendy Jimenez of Tulare, RoseMarie Jimenez of Delano, and Heaven Olmedo of Clovis, California; grandchildren Gabriel Ulloa, Guillermo Jimenez III, Francisco Jimenez Jr., Isabel Beatrice Jimenez, and Aliza Jimenez; Ruby Jimenez and agreat granddaughter Riley Rose Ulloa.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare,

Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, 6:30 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 954 S. O Street, Tulare, with burial to follow at North Tulare Public Cemetery, 4572 J Street, Tulare, Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guillermo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -