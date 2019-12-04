|
Guillermo A. Jimenez
Tulare - Guillermo A. Jimenez, also known to his friends as "Memo" and his grand-babies as "Lito" passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, in Porterville, California. He was 71 years old. Guillermo was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on February 10, 1948 to David Jimenez and Refugio Abundis Jimenez. Guillermo worked for Harris Ranch in Tulare, and then moved onto Mike Silva Ranch in Tipton, California. Guillermo is survived by his wife RoseMarie Jimenez of 50 years of Tulare, California; sons Guillermo Jimenez Jr. of Atwater, Francisco Jimenez of Bakersfield, California, and Alfonso Jimenez of New York, New York; daughters Michelle Wendy Jimenez of Tulare, RoseMarie Jimenez of Delano, and Heaven Olmedo of Clovis, California; grandchildren Gabriel Ulloa, Guillermo Jimenez III, Francisco Jimenez Jr., Isabel Beatrice Jimenez, and Aliza Jimenez; Ruby Jimenez and agreat granddaughter Riley Rose Ulloa.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home, 151 North H Street, Tulare,
Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, 6:30 p.m. at Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Rita's Catholic Church, 954 S. O Street, Tulare, with burial to follow at North Tulare Public Cemetery, 4572 J Street, Tulare, Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019