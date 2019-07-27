|
Gwen McLaughlin
Visalia - Gwen was born in Visalia, California on June 8, 1924 and passed away on July 23, 2019 at the age of 95. She attended Visalia Schools and graduated from Visalia Union High School in 1942. She married Patrick F. McLaughlin on June 3, 1943. After the war, they lived and worked in the Visalia area; Pat for the Telephone Company and Gwen for Safeway. They had two children, Larry and Kathleen. The family enjoyed camping, fishing and rock hunting and traveled throughout California and Oregon enjoying those pastimes with their many friends.
After Pat's death in 1976, Gwen kept busy traveling with her good friend, Marine Jones. They had great fun traveling the globe. Between her trips, she found time to begin another fulfilling chapter in her life and became one of the longest serving volunteers of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office. Initially she was a volunteer in Patrol and later volunteered in the Sheriff's Records Department logging more than 45,000 hours during the last 30 years. She received numerous awards for her service, including the Outstanding Senior Volunteer of the Year in 2013 and the Presidential Award for Volunteer Service from President Bill Clinton. During this time, she came to think of the Sheriff's staff as her second family and made many lasting friendships.
Gwen had a very long and productive life and will be greatly missed by her friends and family. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Larry McLaughlin (Janet), and Kathleen Madruga (Marvin). She will also be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren: Melissa Dias (Doug), Michelle LaFortune (Mike), Michael McLaughlin (Olivia), Maureen McLaughlin and Anthony McLaughlin and her eight great grandchildren: Kyle, Matthew, Tyler, Justin, Ryan, Jon, Amelie and Miles. She is also survived by her brother, Ken Bancroft (Von) and nephews Louie Bancroft and Mike Bancroft (Robin).
Visitation will be at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel , 127 East Caldwell, Visalia on Sunday, July 28 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm; the Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm. Mass will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 608 North Church Street, Visalia on Monday, July 29 at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Visalia Public Cemetery.
Our family would like to express their gratitude to Gwen's kind and compassionate caregivers: Shelly, Tammy and Gayla and additional thanks to the Kaweah Delta Hospice for their dedication and supportive services.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the in Gwen's memory. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on July 27, 2019