Harley "Steve" Shawn
Tulare - Steve Shawn passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Cedars Sinai Hospital while awaiting a heart and kidney transplant. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Steve's friendly personality, warm hugs, and caring ways will be missed by many.
Steve was born on January 24, 1952 to Harley and Delwan Shawn. He grew up in Pixley and graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1970. He was an avid baseball and football player during high school and then played baseball for College of the Sequoias. He thoroughly enjoyed life with his wife, Nancy, of 47 years.
Steve was a truck driver for 30 years and retired from Simplot Soilbuilders. Following his retirement, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, playing cards and horse shoes with his friends, spending time with his mom, and traveling with his wife, Nancy. He was a wonderful "papa" to his grandchildren and loved attending their sporting events and school activities.
Steve had a knack for striking up a conversation with anyone and never met a stranger. His friendly demeanor was loved by all.
Steve is survived by his mother, Delwan; his brother and spouse, Danny & Cathy; nephew Chadney and spouse Kourtnee; his wife, Nancy; 2 sons, Derek; Dustin and spouse Michelle; 2 daughters and their spouses; Julie and Mark Merrifield; Janie and Mark Pagnini; 5 grandchildren; Blake and spouse Mia, Brooke, Megan, Cameron, & Bryson, 1 great-grand child; Mykah, and several nieces and nephews including great-nephews; Greyson, Tristan, and great-niece, Skyler.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harley Gene Shawn.
Services will be held at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, 127 E. Caldwell Ave, Visalia, CA 93277.
Viewing will be on Sunday, December 15th from 4-7pm. A Funeral Service will be on Monday, December 16th at 12pm. Interment will be at Tipton/Pixley Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019