Harold Lee Tucker
December 10, 1928 to March 21, 2020
Harold Lee Tucker passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 91. Harold was born in Springfield, Missouri on December 10, 1928 to Herold and Neta Tucker. The family moved to Visalia where Harold attended local schools graduating from Visalia Union High School. He attended Visalia Junior College and was a member of the National Guard. He was then employed by the California Department of Forestry. On May 16, 1949 Harold was hired by the Visalia City Fire Department as a recruit and rose through the ranks to become Chief of the Department until his retirement. After retirement Harold worked for the Tulare County Fire Department in their Fire Prevention Bureau. Harold loved his years serving his community as a Firefighter.
While working at the Fire Department, Harold noticed a lovely young woman who would walk by the Fire Station on her way to work in downtown Visalia. He would find a reason to be at the sidewalk when she walked by and soon the two were dating. Harold married Beverly V. Swift on May 2, 1952. They were married for 62 years.
Harold was a member of Gateway Church where he ushered on Sundays. He was President of the Charter Oak Model A Club, a local car club for Model A Ford enthusiast. Harold and his family could be seen each year at the Visalia Christmas Parade, waving as their Model A's cruised down Main Street.
Harold also enjoyed woodworking, making wooden toys to give away to others. He enjoyed spending time with his family at the cabin in Shaver Lake. He also took great pride in caring for the Washington Navel Oranges on the family ranch.
Harold was known for his kindness and generosity, always willing to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Harold was proceeded in death by his parents, Herold and Neta, his wife Beverly and his daughter-in-law Julie Tucker. He is survived by his son Larry Tucker, daughter Diane Shambley and grandchildren Chelsea Tucker, Chase Tucker (Kym), Megan Tucker, Alissa Shambley and Matthew Shambley. Harold also leaves behind his four-legged companion Sandy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
