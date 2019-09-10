Services
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
General Assembly Church of the First Born
Harold Norman Stevens Jr. Obituary
Harold Norman Stevens Jr.

Tulare - Harold "Bud" Stevens was born June 11, 1948 to Harold and Elsa Stevens of Chandler, Oklahoma. He began his walk with the Lord in 1964 and was baptized by Brother Alvin Young in the Davis Creek in Alturus, California. In 1968, he was drafted into the military as an E5 and spent 2 years in Bamburg, Germany. In 1971, a year after his service, he moved to Tulare, California where he met his wife Carol Murch. They married September 7, 1973 and had 5 children. He was a man of faith and a member of General Assembly Church of the First Born. He passed away September 4, 2019 in Tulare, California. Harold N. Stevens' Visitation will take place at Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4 pm - 7 pm. His services will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at General Assembly Church of the First Born at 10:00 am. Interment will be at Tulare District Cemetery. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Sept. 10, 2019
