Harold "Edward" Parsons
Fernley, NV - Harold "Edward" Parsons passed away in his home in Fernley, Nevada February 20, 2019.
He was born June 16, 1934 in Tulare, California where he attended Tulare schools.
Edward worked as a delivery man for Neilsons Dairy and Tulare Home Dairy. He owned and ran The Rocket Gas Station in Tulare. He also worked as a tow-truck driver for Valley Paint and Body and Merle Stone Chevrolet before moving to Burrough Valley, California. There he worked on the Helms project building the dam at Lake Wishon and construction work on the Coalinga Prison before retiring to travel. After having a 5-way bypass, he moved his family to Fernley, Nevada to be closer to his daughters Darla, Stacey, and their families.
Edward was proceeded in death by his parents Alvin and Emma Parsons, brothers Bill, Bobby, and Johnny Parsons, sister Alice Pitts, daughter Darlita Parsons, grandson Clinton Allman, granddaughter Amber Parsons, daughter-in-laws Shirley and Josephine Parsons.
Edward leaves behind his wife of 65 years Donita Parsons, three sons, Richard, Darrell of Fernley, Nevada, and Jeffery Parsons of Visalia, California, one daughter, Stacey Whitehead (Terry) of Fernely, Nevada, sisters Mildred Watts and Peggy Sligar, brother-in-laws, Michael (Connie), Randall (Louise), Keith (Linda), and sister-in-law Karen Huber of Tulare, California, 13 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
Edward was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy 1951-1955, receiving The National Defense Service and The China Service medals while serving in Korea.
Edward was a father figure and loved by many, he will surely be missed.
Services were held March 7, 2019 in Fernley, Nevada.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Mar. 20, 2019