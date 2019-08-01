Services
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Visalia District Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Duarte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Richard Duarte


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Richard Duarte Obituary
Harold Richard Duarte

Visalia - After a valiant fight against leukemia, Harold "Champion" Richard Duarte passed away on July 23, 2019 in Fresno, CA.

Harold was born on June 29, 1936 in Visalia, CA and attended Visalia High School. Throughout his life, Harold loved working on automobiles, writing, studying the Bible, exploring nature and spending time with family and friends.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Antonia Duarte and is survived by his sister Arlene Bersentes, niece Antionette Bersentes, son Anthony Duarte, daughter Anna Duarte and three grandchildren.

Harold will be deeply missed. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him best and he will be forever remembered as a quick-witted, generous and loving father and grandfather. ---(John 3:16)

A Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30am, Funeral Service at 12:00pm at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Reception to follow. Graveside Service will be on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00am at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
Download Now