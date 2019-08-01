|
|
Harold Richard Duarte
Visalia - After a valiant fight against leukemia, Harold "Champion" Richard Duarte passed away on July 23, 2019 in Fresno, CA.
Harold was born on June 29, 1936 in Visalia, CA and attended Visalia High School. Throughout his life, Harold loved working on automobiles, writing, studying the Bible, exploring nature and spending time with family and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Antonia Duarte and is survived by his sister Arlene Bersentes, niece Antionette Bersentes, son Anthony Duarte, daughter Anna Duarte and three grandchildren.
Harold will be deeply missed. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him best and he will be forever remembered as a quick-witted, generous and loving father and grandfather. ---(John 3:16)
A Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30am, Funeral Service at 12:00pm at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Reception to follow. Graveside Service will be on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11:00am at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Aug. 1, 2019