|
|
Harriet Lee Boghosian
Harriet Lee Boghosian went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on March 18, 2020.
She was born Harriet Lee Paul on October 26, 1932, in Fresno, CA. She was the daughter of Leo and Lola Williams Paul of Fresno. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul B. Boghosian in 1998. They were married for 45 years. She attended West Park Elementary and Graduated from Washington Union High School, Easton, CA in 1950. She also attended Fresno
City College, College of the Sequoias in Visalia and the Osher Institute at Fresno State.
She was actively involved in the building of the family business, Tulare Pipe and Electric in 1955 and later Anchor Distributing and Anchor Lighting all in Tulare.
After Paul's death she worked alongside her son Charles until 2012. She retired to Fresno to be nearer to daughter Paulette.
As a devoted mother she always said 'yes' and was involved with many organizations in the Tulare community, PTA, Boy Scouts, Campfire Girls, and Tulare Historical Museum, as well as a teacher's aide. In Fresno she was a member of the AGBU and Ani Guild. She was a member of St. Mary Armenian Church in Yettem and St. Gregory Armenian Church in Fowler.
Harriet faced tragedy early in her life losing her mother and grandfather in a car accident in 1940. Her family life radically changed at that point, and she and her 3-year-old brother were left motherless, facing this loss along with the Great Depression and then wartime.
From age 7 until 12, the extended family helped out, and then a series of housekeepers, until one day after finding another drunken housekeeper passed out when she came home from school, Harriet told her dad she was old enough and would take care of the house.
She cooked and cleaned and did laundry and even entertained family and friends, all while going to school and keeping up with studies. She was a good student and even though she had the responsibility of a household, she worked through the adversity.
She and her brother worked with their Dad, who was a taskmaster, in the poultry farm and store that became a thriving enterprise. This same effort of working for the family good was echoed when she married. Paul was an accountant and salesperson with Clouds Supply in Fresno, and within a couple of years decided he wanted to start his own business with his brothers in Tulare, that became Tulare Pipe and Electric. She worked from home raising her children and doing bookkeeping, pricing and accounts receivables, and later was the office manager. In 1980 she and Paul built a store for the Lighting department as the electrical department needed that space on Inyo. Anchor Lighting became a stand-alone destination for Lighting, lamps, accessories, and furniture in the South Valley.
Through it all Harriet treated her family, friends and employees with kindness, love and compassion, always giving, enjoying the life she was given and making the most of what she had.
She is survived by her children, Paulette Kalebjian and her husband Dennis, her son Charles Boghosian and his wife Michelle, Grandchildren: Bridgit Khater, Brad Kalebjian and Jamie A. and spouses. Chris Boghosian, Breanne Richesin, and spouses, Noah Boghosian, and 11 great-grandchildren
Her brother, Harry Paul of Fresno and sister-in-law, Diana Boghosian Dorough of Fresno and numerous nieces and nephews
Services at: Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 West Goshen Ave. Visalia CA 93291
Viewing: Thursday March 26 from 9:30-11am
Memorial Service Thursday March 26 at 11 am
Private Burial
There can be no memorial dinner due to Pandemic restrictions and expect limitations on the Chapel occupancy.
In lieu of flowers donations in Harriet's name may be made to St. Gregory Armenian Church P.O Box 246 Fowler, CA 93625 or the donor's favorite charity.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020