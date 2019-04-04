Haskell F "Hack" Pershica



Elderwood - Haskell F. "Hack" Pershica, 94, Passed away in his Elderwood, CA home on March 23, 2019. A veteran of World War II, he served in the United States Air Corps. Hack was born on June 4, 1924 in Enville, Oklahoma to Fred and Josephine Pershica. He was born on the Chickasaw Indian Reservation and took great pride in his Chickasaw Heritage. He grew up in Oklahoma and it was there that he met and married his loving wife, Audra Hensley. Hack and Audra were married in January of 1946 and moved to California the same year. They were blessed with 3 daughters and a son. In 1947, Hack began working for Gross & Stevens brake & wheel shop. He bought the business in 1955 and was a very successful business owner. He was active in the community and a proud member of the Kaweah Lodge 665 Freemasons. He earned the rank of Master Mason in 1969. Hack made countless friends wherever he went, he was always willing to sit and chat with anyone. He retired in 1986 and sold Gross & Stevens. Retirement fit Hack well. He was still tinkering on cars, but he had much more time to spend at home on his farm tending to livestock. Hack loved his animals. He always had cows, sheep, pigs, & chickens that he loved to care for. His grand kids loved to go to "Pop's" house to help him on the farm & see what new critters he had. He was crazy about his grandchildren & great grandchildren and will be missed greatly. He is survived by his daughters, Fredda (Dennis) Huitt, Becky (Bill) Burns; son, Donald (Mary) Pershica; two sisters, LaFern (Dale) Johnson, Sally (Jim) Glynn; three grandsons, Sean (Rosanne) Huitt, Randy (Maria) Farris, Cody Burns; four granddaughters Shannon (Jeremy) Drain, Amber (Tom) Beach, Lisa (Shane) Franke, Kacey Burns; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Josephine; brothers, M.F., Don Joe, & Roy; sisters LaVern, Lucille, Mary Kathleen, Lona Mae, & Tena; wife, Audra; and his daughter, Donna. Graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, April 4th at 11:30 am at Visalia Public Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are provided by Miller Memorial Chapel. All are welcomed to attend and celebrate Hack's life. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary