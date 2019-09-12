|
Hazel Darlene Kelch
Visalia - Hazel Darlene Kelch, 86, of Visalia California, with great sadness passed away on Sunday September 8th 2019.
"Darlene" was born on July 6th 1933 in Redondo Beach California. In 1951 she graduated Mt. Whitney High School in Visalia. She then met and married her husband David Eugene Kelch in 1955. Married for 64 wonderful years, where she raised four children. Darlene worked in banking for many years, retired for a few years and then returned to retail sales where she enjoyed every one she came into contact with, always with a smile.
Darlene is survived by her husband Eugene Kelch, her son David, and Charlotte of Lake Park, Georgia, her son Mike, wife Kathy of Visalia, her son Jim of Visalia, her daughter Jeannie, husband Bill of Fresno and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Darlene always looked forward to and enjoyed the many outings with her girlfriends. She also loved to knit. She was an amazing grandmother and great grandmother. She will be forever missed.
Funeral services will be held graveside on September 16th 2019 at 12:30 pm at the Visalia Public Cemetery 1300 W. Goshen Ave Visalia CA, 93291.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Sept. 12, 2019