1/
Hazel Laverne (Lay) Buck
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Laverne Buck (Lay)

Hazel Laverne Buck (Lay) Born January 26th, 1934 in Prague Ok to A.V. and Delsie Lay. Hazel had 7 siblings, she is survived by her younger brother James Lay. She entered heavens gates on October 4th, 2020. Hazel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Vernon Buck. Hazel had two children, Tena Garcia (Bob), and Ron Buck (Roxanna) Hazel had six grandchildren: Erica Rich, Alicia Rich, Chad Rich (Jen), Michael Buck (Kristen), Mitchell Buck (Clarissa), and Matthew Buck (Lisa). Hazel had thirteen great grandchildren : Macee Goldman (Travis), Marcus Rivas, Cameron Ceja, Kaitlynn Ceja, Eli Buck, Tori Rich, Mason Buck, JD Rich, Makenzie Buck, Mikayla Buck, Madelynn Buck, Daniel Buck, and John Buck. Hazel had one Great great grandchild: Reagan Goldman

Hazel loved her family very much. She thoroughly enjoyed gathering with them for any occasion. She loved to cook and bake for her family, friends, and church socials. She was especially known for her chicken and dumplings, cobblers, chocolate gravy and chocolate chip cookies. Mom was always concerned about her family and prayed for them continually. Mom had a very close and committed walk with Jesus Christ. She loved her church family too. She was especially close with her best friend Ruth Henrichs. She enjoyed her bible studies and watching Christian ministers on TV.

Mom was a special part of our lives and will be greatly missed, but always remembered!

Services for Hazel will be at Millers Memorial Chapel at 1120 West Goshen Avenue in Visalia Ca. on Oct 16, 2020 at 9 am Live Stream will be available for those who cannot attend.

Hazel will be buried at Visalia Public Cemetery District and gravesite service will be open to the public at 10:30 am with proper facial mask and social distancing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Service
09:00 AM
Miller Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Burial
10:30 AM
Visalia Public Cemetery District
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
5597328371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved