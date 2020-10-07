Hazel Laverne Buck (Lay)



Hazel Laverne Buck (Lay) Born January 26th, 1934 in Prague Ok to A.V. and Delsie Lay. Hazel had 7 siblings, she is survived by her younger brother James Lay. She entered heavens gates on October 4th, 2020. Hazel was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Vernon Buck. Hazel had two children, Tena Garcia (Bob), and Ron Buck (Roxanna) Hazel had six grandchildren: Erica Rich, Alicia Rich, Chad Rich (Jen), Michael Buck (Kristen), Mitchell Buck (Clarissa), and Matthew Buck (Lisa). Hazel had thirteen great grandchildren : Macee Goldman (Travis), Marcus Rivas, Cameron Ceja, Kaitlynn Ceja, Eli Buck, Tori Rich, Mason Buck, JD Rich, Makenzie Buck, Mikayla Buck, Madelynn Buck, Daniel Buck, and John Buck. Hazel had one Great great grandchild: Reagan Goldman



Hazel loved her family very much. She thoroughly enjoyed gathering with them for any occasion. She loved to cook and bake for her family, friends, and church socials. She was especially known for her chicken and dumplings, cobblers, chocolate gravy and chocolate chip cookies. Mom was always concerned about her family and prayed for them continually. Mom had a very close and committed walk with Jesus Christ. She loved her church family too. She was especially close with her best friend Ruth Henrichs. She enjoyed her bible studies and watching Christian ministers on TV.



Mom was a special part of our lives and will be greatly missed, but always remembered!



Services for Hazel will be at Millers Memorial Chapel at 1120 West Goshen Avenue in Visalia Ca. on Oct 16, 2020 at 9 am Live Stream will be available for those who cannot attend.



Hazel will be buried at Visalia Public Cemetery District and gravesite service will be open to the public at 10:30 am with proper facial mask and social distancing.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store