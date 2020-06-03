Heather LeAnn Sloan
11/08/1982 - 05/26/2020 Age 37, born in Visalia, CA
A beautiful soul taken from us too soon on May 26, 2020 in Visalia, CA.
Heather was preceded in death by her parents Larry D and Irene Sloan, and her grandmother, Stella Negrete.
Heather grew up living on a ranch where she learned to ride horses at a very young age. As a young girl, in spite of her battle with epilepsy from infancy, Heather excelled and became a champion barrel racer and was the poster child for the Epilepsy Foundation of Central California in 1992.
As Heather grew up, she had a passion for children. She worked as a Special Ed Aid with TCOVE at Riverbend School and Kaweah Kids Daycare Center. Heather graduated from Redwood High School, Class of 2001.
As an adult, Heather dedicated 8 years working at Ross Stores. She loved staying busy and pushing herself to learn all that she could to help the team.
Despite the hardships Heather endured after the loss of her loving parents, she persevered as a kind, caring and giving person. She was adventurous and always had a big smile that could light up a room with an even bigger, contagious laugh. Her silly personality never failed to bring joy to those around her. Heather will be deeply missed by all, but she is now resting in peace in the arms of her loved ones in Heaven.
She is survived by her grandfather, John Negrete, her Aunt/Godmother, Patsy Ikeno, her cousins, Christine Crivello, Jonathan, Jeffrey and Tasha, and Jennifer Ikeno, her nephews, Jeffrey McGee and Zachary Ikeno, her nieces, Cadance McGee, Karma, and Chloe Abrahams, Addison, Ashlyn, and Zoey Ikeno, her fur baby, Roscoe and extended relatives.
Visitation will be on Monday, June 8th at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia, CA 93291, 3:00pm - 5:00pm. Masks are required inside the Chapel. Graveside service on Tuesday, June 9th at Visalia Cemetery, 9:00am.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 (559) 732-8371.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.