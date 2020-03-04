|
|
Hector Vidal
Farmersville - Hector Vidal, 58 of Farmersville, CA passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Porterville, CA. Visitation was held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM, located at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel, fallowed by a Rosary at 6:00 PM. Mass will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 am located at Sacred Heart Church in Exeter, CA. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020