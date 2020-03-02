|
Helen Dias
Visalia - Helen Dias went to meet the Lord on February 12, 2020 in Visalia, California. She was born to Anthony and Frances Troschinetz in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania on January 24, 1922.
Helen was employed by Visalia Unified School District and worked at Elbow Creek School, retiring after 32 years of service.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband Tony Dias; her parents, Anthony and Frances Troschinetz, her brothers, Butch and Bud and her nephew Michael.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory sister Florence Johnson, brother Mike Troschinetz, son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Beverly Dias, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In Helen's memory a Celebration of Life will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 West Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA 93291 on March 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020