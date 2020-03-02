Services
Miller Memorial Chapel
1120 West Goshen Ave
Visalia, CA 93291
(559) 732-8371
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Dias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Dias

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Dias Obituary
Helen Dias

Visalia - Helen Dias went to meet the Lord on February 12, 2020 in Visalia, California. She was born to Anthony and Frances Troschinetz in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania on January 24, 1922.

Helen was employed by Visalia Unified School District and worked at Elbow Creek School, retiring after 32 years of service.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband Tony Dias; her parents, Anthony and Frances Troschinetz, her brothers, Butch and Bud and her nephew Michael.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory sister Florence Johnson, brother Mike Troschinetz, son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Beverly Dias, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In Helen's memory a Celebration of Life will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel 1120 West Goshen Avenue, Visalia, CA 93291 on March 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Memorial Chapel
Download Now