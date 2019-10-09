Services
Visalia - Born January 9th, 1930 in Oklahoma City, OK. Went to our Lord Oct 5th, 2019 in Visalia, CA.

Daughter of Lucy Mae and Claude Goodman. Sister to Eula Mae Martin, Juanita Scott, Claudine Bliss and Kenneth Goodman.

Married Forrest Barnes in 1948. Mother to Ron Barnes and Wife Trudy of Quebec, Canada and John Barnes and Wife Tisha of Visalia, CA. Grandmother to Monica Edwards, Jeremy Barnes, Jeff Barnes, Julie Briggs and Alexander Barnes. Great Grandmother and Aunt to many.

She was also an animal lover with many dogs and cats in her family. Avid movie watcher and board game player. Loved Chinese food and time with her family.

Worked as a Repair Clerk for Continental Telephone in Exeter as well as a Housekeeper for Linwood Meadows convalescent care center later before retirement. She lived her way and with her dog companion for many years at the family ranch before moving into town to be closer to family. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Graveside Service will be held at the Exeter Cemetery on Monday, October 14th at 10am. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
