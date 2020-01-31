|
Helen Marie Klineline Simpson
Lindsay, CA - STORY: We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Helen Marie Simpson. Helen was a joy and source of great love, encouragement, and fun to all who were blessed to know her. She loved her family exceedingly well, with grace and an abundance of gratitude. For her professional life, Helen worked many years for various local physicians and finally finished her career at the Visalia Medical Clinic. After retiring at 75, she continued to volunteer many hours at Kaweah Delta Hospital as a Pink Lady. She was never one to sit still for long. In her spare time, she loved cooking, poring over recipe books or watching food channels, following professional golf, being outdoors in her garden, visiting the weekly farmer's market in Visalia, and most of all, finding fun gifts to give her granddaughters and later, her 11 great-grandchildren. Affectionately known as GG or Nana to them, she was always ready to fix their favorite dessert or surprise them with a special find. Helen attended Visalia First Assembly and later First Presbyterian Church with friends and family. She was usually seated in her favorite pew, dressed in pearls and wearing a cute hat. Her legacy of trusting God, faithfully reading her daily devotions, and spending many hours in prayer for her family will continue to be a profound treasure for us all. Her smile, laugh, and the twinkle in her eye will be long-remembered and greatly missed. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Effie Marie Klineline, her sisters Thelma Embree and Beulah Stanton, her beloved son Fred, her first husband Cliff Simpson, and her second husband Roland Kennedy. We rejoice in knowing she is reunited with them now.
SURVIVING FAMILY MEMBERS: Son and daughter-in-law, Gene and Judy Simpson. Daughter-in-law Renee Fields. Granddaughters and their families, Sheila and Greg Bright, (Connor and Alec); Tiffanie Simpson and Murray Clayton, (Liam and Lucas); Wendy Simpson Little, (Sydney and Robson); Kendra and Matt Griffiths, (Eleanor and Ethan); and Kristen Simpson, (Oliver, Finley, and Addy).
SERVICE: Private graveside service Tuesday, February 4th with Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS: To honor Helen, please consider a gift to: Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO BOX 628200, Orlando FL 32862, attention Eric and Amy Fields.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020