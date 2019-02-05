|
Helen Maudin Heaton
Farmersville - Helen Maudin Heaton, 91 of Farmersville was born September 10, 1927 to JD and Mattie Johnson, and passed away January 30, 2019. She married Elmer "Gene" Heaton in 1953 and he was the love of her life. Survivors include her children Brenda and Randy Edwards and Terrie and Tim Hand; grandchildren Aaron Hand, Rachel Hand Perine, and Jennifer Edwards; great granddaughter Samantha Hand, two sisters, Elsie Boutch and Joyce Womack and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Smith Family Chapel on Monday, February 4 from 4:00- 7:00 PM. Service will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at The First Jesus Name Church of Cameron Creek, 29076 Rd. 164 (Farmersville Blvd.) Farmersville, CA.
Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter, CA. Condolences: www.smithfamilychapel.com.
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register on Feb. 5, 2019