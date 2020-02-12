|
Henrique Manuel Toste
Tulare - Henrique "Henry" Manuel Toste was born July 15, 1940 in San Pedro, Terceira, Acores and entered into eternal life on February 7, 2020 in Tulare, California. Henry was 79 years old and leaves behind the love of his life and best friend of over 53 years, Regina Toste. Although they were never blessed with children, their lives were filled with love and shared with the family that surrounded them. Henry was raised on the island of Terceira the youngest of two children born to Jose Machado Toste and Maria do Carmen Lourenco Toste. He served in the military for five years and completed his tenure at the rank of Sergeant. He married Regina da Costa on June 12, 1966. They immigrated to the United States and lived in Chino, CA from 1969 to 1993. They moved to Tulare, CA in 1993. Henry enjoyed soccer and watching toros a corda, especially marradas. He loved a good laugh, spending time with friends and family, his pets, a good steak with a glass of red wine, playing sueca and trips to the casino. He was preceded in death by his sister Maria Fernanda Lourenco Toste and left behind a brother-in-law Adelmino Silva, in Terceira, Acores, brother-in-law Manuel da Costa in Tulare, CA and sisters-in-law Evangelina Machado and Mavilde Mendes in Chino, CA as well as many nieces and nephews. His wife would like to thank all the friends and family who provided them with support throughout his illness.
Recitation of the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on February 17, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church 125 East Pleasant Avenue Tulare, CA. Internment and Graveside Service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park, 1240 W. G Street Ontario, CA on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Remember Me
Speak of me as you have always done.
Remember the good times, laughter, and fun.
Share the happy memories we've made.
Do not let them wither or fade.
I'll be with you in the summer's sun
And when the winter's chill has come.
I'll be the voice that whispers in the breeze.
I'm peaceful now, put your mind at ease.
I've rested my eyes and gone to sleep,
But memories we've shared are yours to keep.
Sometimes our final days may be a test,
But remember me when I was at my best.
Although things may not be the same,
Don't be afraid to use my name.
Let your sorrow last for just a while.
Comfort each other and try to smile.
I've lived a life filled with joy and fun.
Live on now, make me proud of what you'll become.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020