|
|
Henry Greene Simpson
- - September 5, 1932 - June 8, 2019
Henry Simpson, age 86, passed away on June 8, 2019 with his loving wife Betty at his side. He was born in Lebanon, Missouri on September 5, 1932, the first child of Juanita and H. Greene Simpson. Henry was raised in Kirksville, Missouri where he helped in the family printing business and graduated from NE Missouri State University. Henry met his true love and life companion, Betty Collins, at college; they were married in 1953. Part of those early years were spent in Arizona, when Henry, recently drafted in the Army, was stationed at Fort Huachuca. Afterwards, they returned to Kirksville where he completed graduate school and earned his teaching credential. During this time, they started a family: two sons, Greg and Mark. The family moved to Exeter, California in 1959 when Henry was hired as a high school teacher. Except for one year when they returned to Missouri, Exeter became Henry and Betty's permanent home. It was here that their family was completed with the arrival of their daughter, Berit. During his time at Exeter Union High School, Henry held a variety of positions: teacher, coach, counselor/dean, and principal. As a teacher his commitment to students extended beyond the classroom. For years he directed two annual drama productions, oversaw the school newspaper and served as the yearbook advisor. Henry's vision led to the building of the first darkroom on the campus, and he was a regular fixture at all sports events, taking photographs for the school publications he supervised. One of the activities he was most proud of was starting the school's golf team in 1960. At that time there was no local course, so he built a putting green on campus so the team would have a place to practice.
Henry participated in many community activities, serving on numerous boards and committees. A life-long member of the Exeter Lions Club, he wrote and directed The Lions Club Follies for many years, a much enjoyed community wide event. Henry had three passions: family, teaching, and golf. To say that Henry Simpson enjoyed golf would be an understatement. He played regularly for years on area courses, gave lessons, organized trips to courses throughout the state and made enduring friendships and memories. Henry was a devoted husband and family man. Cherishing his memory are his loving wife Betty, his son Greg and wife Barbara, daughter Berit Maxwell, and daughter-in-law Cindy, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, his sisters Judie Ellis and Mary Ellen Stumpf and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Henry in death were his son Mark, his parents Juanita and H. Greene Simpson, and his father-in-law Lawton Collins. The patriarch of this family will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 17 at 11:00 at Faith Tabernacle, 255 South Filbert Road, Exeter, with a lunch reception to follow. Remembrances of flowers may be sent to Smith Family Chapel, 505 East Pine Street, Exeter, or donations may be made to one of Henry's favorite charities: City of Hope or Stanford Medical Center.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 13, 2019