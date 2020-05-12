|
|
Henry Hernandez Torres Sr.
Tulare - Henry Torres Sr. passed away peacefully at home on May 10th 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Tulare, Ca in 1935 and raised in the World Famous Tagus Ranch (Camp #1). It was there that he met the love of his life Cecilia Bravo and it was love at first sight. They married in 1955 and located in Tulare where they began their family and raised 5 children.
He made a career as an auto body paint and repairman and opened up his own shop and family business. He made countless friends there as he was truly one of the great and honest repair shops around. He was also very active in sports, he was good at about everyone he tried but it was baseball and softball that he really loved. He sponsored and coached his own softball team and traveled the western states playing against the best teams around. He was known as a fierce competitor on the field and a very genuine guy off the field. He also coached many young boys during their Little League and Babe Ruth years. He loved all of his players as if they were his own sons. Him and mom were well known and loved by many, those he played with and those he played against.
He was an avid Forty-Niner and Dodgers fan and loved to make the trip to Dodger Stadium with family and attended many games. He loved his trips to the casinos with his daughters, holidays with all the family present and a good joke. He also liked to hunt and camp with his sons. He had a heart of gold and was always ready to help anybody in times of need.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Cecilia, his parents Carlos Sr. and Trinidad Torres, as well as Brothers; Arturo, Ermilio and Carlos Jr. (Charlie), Sister; Velia (Torres) Perez, Grandson; Bubs Torres, and Great-Granddaughters; Brooklyn Espinoza and Malia Johnson.
He is survived by his 5 children; Elisa Sanchez, Eleanor Castellanoz (Ray), Henry Torres Jr. (Stephanie), Mike Torres (Sylvia) and Belinda Martinez (Raymond). Sisters; Armida (Torres) Wallis and Lupe (Torres) Walla. He is "Tata" to 12 Grandchildren, 28 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Verma and his staff for the care they provided over the years to Felicia Silva for providing loving and exceptional care to him these past few months and also to Adrianna Zavala and Ida May who helped care for him. He was loved and will be truly missed by all who know and met him.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 14th at 9:00am with a Service to follow at 12:00pm at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel, Visalia Ca. Burial at Tulare Cemetery on Kern Ave. A Memorial Tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 12 to May 13, 2020