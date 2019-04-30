Services
Miller’s Tulare Funeral Home
151 North H Street
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-3316
Henry J. Westra

Tulare - Wanting to meet Jesus was granted to Henry J. Westra, on April 24, 2019 at the age 72. He was born in Bolsward, Friesland the Netherlands on September 5, 1946, the son of John and Effie Westra, brother to Tina Lemstra, Richard Westra, and Tracy Westra. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Effie Westra, brother John Westra. Henry came with his parents to America on October 2, 1947, lived in Chino, where he had 3 daughters, Jessica & Martin Smith and family, Janica Westra and family, Jennifer and Scott Boersma and family and 10 grandchildren, all living out of state. Henry worked for many years at the Norco truck and car wash as the manager. Jesus said, "I am the Resurrection and the Life, those who believe in me even though they die, like everyone else, Will LIVE AGAIN". John 11:25-26. Thank you to all the Twin Oaks Staff for their Love and Care for Henry.

Private Family Memorial Service will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Miller's Tulare Funeral Home.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Apr. 30, 2019
