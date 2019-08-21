|
Henry Lee "Hank" Snow
Visalia - Our beloved husband and father, Henry Lee Snow, better known as "Hank", went to be with the Lord on August 17, 2019. His wife and six daughters were by his bedside.
Hank enjoyed spending time with his family, taking long drives, county and gospel music.
Hank was born on August 23, 1939 in Oklahoma to Dennis and Bernice Snow. As a child, he moved with his family to California settling in Tulare and for the past 25 years in Visalia. Hank grew up following in his father's footsteps into the roofing industry starting in the summers at the age of 12, retiring at the age of 73. He was very knowledgeable and enjoyed all aspects of roofing.
In 1960, Hank married the love of his life, Dorene. They were married for 59 years. He is survived by his wife and six daughters: Cindy Paxton (Luis), Deanna Ferrumpau (Joe) and Kathy Avila (Alfred) all of Tulare. Cheryl Kelly (Bill) of Colorado. Teresa Liashenko (Paul) of Texas and Karen Day (Tony) of Modesto. He is survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Hank was preceded in death by grandson, Brandon Snow. He is survived by 3 sisters.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-7pm at Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9:00am at Visalia District Cemetery. Condolences can be made to www.salseranddillard.com
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on Aug. 21, 2019