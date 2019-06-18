|
|
Henry Moran Jr.
Tulare - Henry Moran Jr passed away on June 13, 2019; He was 83 years-old. Henry was born February 25, 1936, to parents Henry Moran Sr., and Micaela (Moran) Pimentel in Los Angeles, CA.
Henry graduated from Hanford High School, and served in the Air Force and received an honorable discharge. He served as a mail carrier for the Hanford Post Office for many years, until deciding to go into management. He was a Postmaster in Earlmart, CA until his retirement. Henry was elated when with the help of Supervisor John Conway they were able to replace a previous ill-equipped post office with a new Post Office for the citizens of Earlimart, CA. He was 52 years-old, when he retired, from the postal system, and after two months of retirement he went to work at Tulare Western High as a Teacher's Assistant. Henry loved tutoring the students, and mentoring to them when they felt a little downcast. He never missed a Western game.
Henry donated to many organizations, but was especially proud to support Cesar Chavez and the UFW organization. His mother Micaela work in the San Joaquin Valley fields. She was able to send five children to high school and college. Thanks to the UFW his mother was able to enjoy cold water under a shade, breaks and bath room facilities.
Henry is preceded in death, by his parents, and brothers Robert and Danny.
Henry is survived by his wife of 56 years Lydia, son Henry (aka Fred) son Robert, daughter Maria and daughter Herlinda Rojas and his brother Seferino Moran South Beach , Florida his sister, Jean Cortez San Jose, CA; Grandsons, Matthew Moran, Nathan Moran, Kylan Bagley, and Joshua Moran, and countless cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the Tulare Adventist Hospital for their kind and loving care.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the .
A Requiem Mass will be at St. Rita's Catholic Church Tulare, CA 93274 on Thursday, June 20th 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 18, 2019