Henry Richard Simon Sr.
Visalia - Henry (Richard) Simon 92, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather died on July 11, 2020. Richard was born in Visalia, California on October 31, 1927 to John Jacob and Anna Simon. He was the eighth child of eleven children. He was preceded in death by his parents, ten siblings, and his wife of 65 years, Faye and daughter Diane.
Richard grew up in Visalia and attended Visalia Union High School. He joined the Navy shortly after and was a mechanic for navy planes. Upon his return from the Navy, he went to work in the family business, Simon and Sons. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Inda Faye Thompson. They settled in Visalia and began their life together raising four children. John Kauzlaric, Vicki Young (Michael), Diane Berg (Dan) and Henry Simon (Suzanne). Grandchildren: Ryan Ness (Christine), Danielle Murphy (Drew) Brianna Simon, Elizabeth Simon and Nicholas Simon. Great grandchildren Kal El Ness and Brayden Murphy.
Richard enjoyed hunting and going on deer hunting trips. His favorite trip was hunting in Nevada. He also enjoyed being a member of the Sequoia Antique Bottle Society and digging for old bottles from the past. Richard and brothers, Carl and George spent many weekends on this adventure. Richard was also a member of the AMVETS association.
He is survived by his two children, Vicki and Henry, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Family meant everything to Richard. Simon family barbeques, trips to Disneyland and the beach were a staple. A memorial service will be held at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 4:30 pm. A memorial tribute may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com
.