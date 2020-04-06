Services
Henry Vasquez Obituary
Henry Vasquez

Tulare - On April 2, 2020 surrounded by family, Henry Lucero Vasquez went to be with the Lord. Henry was born July 22, 1936 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Tomas and Miquela Vasquez. In his early teen years his family moved to the Central Valley. He attended Buena Vista School and graduated from Tulare Union High in 1955. He was very active in sports and band. During these years, he met the love if his life,

Mary Aguilera and they remained together for 65 blessed years. Henry joined the California National Guard in 1955 and served for a few years. Henry continued his love for music as a member of many bands beginning with the Latin Knights, Rhythm Kings, The Rhythm Aces and The Charades Band. He transitioned to Mexican music playing with the bands, Los Moondells, Los Patruelleros, and Los Nortenos

Dell Valle and Trio Del Pueblo. While playing in the bands he was able to maintain his job as a Butcher for Tulare Meat Company for 30 years. Henry is preceded in death

by his parents; Tomas and Miquela Vasquez, brother Frank Vasquez, sister Lydia Garcia, brother Juan Vasquez, and sister Emma Sanchez. His surviving sisters are; Irene

Gonzalez of Modesto, Tommie Renteria of San Jose, Josie Renteria, Alice Nunez and Corina Anaya all of Tulare. His children are Mona (Eddie) Sauceda, Rick (Mary) Vasquez,

Richard (Eva) Vasquez, Cathy (Greg) Lopez, Dee (Rudy) Pena, and Chris Vasquez. His Grandchildren are Lorraine Epperson, John Sauceda, Adriana Gomez, Mario Anaya, Valerie Villapudua, Joseph Vasquez, Andrew Vasquez, Adam Vasquez, Anthony Vasquez, Daniel Reyes, Jeffrey Reyes, Chelsea Reyes, Maddie Lopez, Rudy Pena Jr., Candace Pena and

Hayley Vasquez. He was blessed with 21 great- grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. His musical influence carried on through his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Henry loved taking his daily walks through downtown Tulare. He loved to do yard work and he loved to get together at family gatherings with his children and all of his grandkids. The family would like to thank Optimal Hospice staff Laurie, Dawn, Vince, James and Pastor Tom. A Memorial Service and Mass will be scheduled at a later date. We would like to thank Father Ivan from St. Rita's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers you may donate to St. Rita's Catholic Church building fund.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2020
