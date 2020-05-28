Herbert De La Fuente
Herbert De La Fuente

Herbert De La Fuente, 70, passed away May 21, 2020 in Hanford, California surrounded by his loved ones.

Herbert was born in Corcoran, California on September 14, 1949 to Francisco and Manuela De La Fuente. He was raised in Corcoran and attended local public schools graduating from Corcoran High School in 1968. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Viet Nam Era from 1969 to 1971. He was a member of Sociedad de Oro #14 in Tipton, California and an avid Raider Football Fan. Herbert also worked in the construction field. He is survived by his wife Beatrice Irene De La Fuente, his children Angel De La Fuente of Fresno, Lydia Moralez of Corcoran, Anna Banda of Ontario, Angelica De La Fuente and Joe De La Fuente both of Tipton. He is also survived by two sisters Maria Gutierrez of Corcoran and Delfa Randel of Hanford. Frankie Alanis and Sissy Weaver of Phoenix, Arizona, 20 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Poncho, Joe, and Louie De La Fuente.

A viewing is scheduled at Bledsoe Family Peoples Funeral Chapel in Corcoran for Monday, June 1, 2020 starting at 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm




Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
