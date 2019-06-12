Herbert Everete Boswell



- - Born in Watonga, OK on May 9, 1931, he went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2019 at the age of 88.



He was the 4th child of 10 children &oldest son born to Roy & Ila Boswell. There were 5 boys & 5 girls.



The family came to Ivanhoe CA during the Dust Bowl era in 1940. As young boy he helped his Dad build the family home, he grew up in that home. In 1974 he bought the home when his Mother passed away & lived there until the time of his passing.



He graduated from Elbow School in 1945 & Visalia Unified H.S. in 1949. He married Patricia Murphy in 1950, & then later Cathren Glispey in 1975. He started working at Delta Vector Control/Mosquito Abatement shortly after high school, retiring from there in 1993. He enjoyed cutting firewood as a side job until his late 70's. He helped countless friends & family with plumbing, electrical, remodeling, building & mechanical. Like many his age, he was a jack-of-all-trades.



He enjoyed horseback riding and was a member of the Ivanhoe Riding Club for years. Cowboying for his friends, & camping with family & friends. He started riding & racing motorcycles on dirt tracks at a young age. He won several awards racing. He enjoyed off rode riding for years. Later in life he rode street bikes on one-day to seven day trips traveling to different states. He also enjoyed hunting in California, Utah, Oregon & Colorado.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cathren & her daughter Kim Sims of Ivanhoe; son Larry (Cindy) Boswell of Grants Pass, Oregon, daughter Sharon (Richard) Celaya & son Ron Boswell of Visalia. 5 remaining siblings, 10 grandchildren & 10 great- grandchildren.



He will be remembered and missed by all. AlI those with Eternal Hope will see him again in Heaven.



A celebration of life will be held at the Visalia Church of the Nazarene (3333 W. Caldwell Ave Visalia) on Friday, June 14th at 11:00 A.M. At the end of the celebration service there will be a time for you to share a favorite story about Herb. Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary