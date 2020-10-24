Herbert Paul Burnett Jr.



Herbert Paul Burnett JR, Navy Veteren, lost his battle to cancer on October 22nd, 2020 surrounded by family. Paul is survived by his children Paulla Hernandez (Carlos Hernandez), Randy Burnett (Jenifer Burnett), Matthew Allen, siblings: Lela O'Brien, Julia Burnett Foster, David Burnett, Doris Wright as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Paul was born on July 27th, 1949 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He graduated from Tulare Western in 1967, then joined the Navy for the next 22 years. In retirement, he moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon where he enjoyed the stillness of life. Paul is preceded in death by his wife Christine Burnett, father Herbert Burnett, and mother Lela Naomi Burnett. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28th at the Tulare Cemetery on Kern Street.









