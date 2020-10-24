1/1
Herbert Paul Burnett Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Paul Burnett Jr.

Herbert Paul Burnett JR, Navy Veteren, lost his battle to cancer on October 22nd, 2020 surrounded by family. Paul is survived by his children Paulla Hernandez (Carlos Hernandez), Randy Burnett (Jenifer Burnett), Matthew Allen, siblings: Lela O'Brien, Julia Burnett Foster, David Burnett, Doris Wright as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Paul was born on July 27th, 1949 in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He graduated from Tulare Western in 1967, then joined the Navy for the next 22 years. In retirement, he moved to Klamath Falls, Oregon where he enjoyed the stillness of life. Paul is preceded in death by his wife Christine Burnett, father Herbert Burnett, and mother Lela Naomi Burnett. A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28th at the Tulare Cemetery on Kern Street.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service
132 W Kern Ave
Tulare, CA 93274
(559) 686-4772
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
Paul was a very quiet and humble man. Although I was only married to Paul for ten years, we always continued as friends. Say hi to all of our family that we’re waiting with open arms. You will always be missed. Judy
Judith Burnett Hecker
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved