|
|
Herbert Paul Melendez, Jr
Herbert Paul Melendez, Jr. passed away at the age of 55 on February 28, 2020, in Visalia, California. He was born on June 27, 1964, to Herbert Paul Melendez, Sr. and Yolanda Cecilia Cisneros in Tulare, California.
He graduated from Tulare Union High School in 1983. Herbert enjoyed barbecuing, and being a Handyman, he liked working on projects but most of all he loved to be a papa to his grandchildren. Herbert was a social, loving, happy and friend to all. Herbert will be greatly missed by all who loved him including his family and friends.
Herbert is preceded in death by his father, Herbert Paul Melendez, Sr. He leaves behind his mother, Yolanda Cecilia Cisneros; his former wife, Kathy Melendez of twenty-five years; his brothers and sisters, Susan Curry, Marlene Gull, Melinda Bertorelli, John Guerrero, Dolly Severy, Margaret McWilliams and Karen Jennings; his children, Robert Melendez and Katy Melendez Ybarra; his grandchildren, Sergio Ybarra, Caroline Ybarra and Scarlet Melendes.
A visitation will be held at Miller Memorial Chapel, 1120 W. Goshen Ave., Visalia, CA 93291 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 4 PM to 7 PM with a Memorial Service at 5:30 PM.
Tributes and condolences may be made at www.millerchapel.com
Published in Visalia Times-Delta & Tulare Advance-Register from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020