|
|
Herbert W. Slayton
Herb was born June 15, 1932 in Tulare California. Herb passed away November 3, 2019, from a long illness.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Florence Slayton. Herb was also preceded in death by 11 of his siblings. He leaves behind his sister Della Holdridge from Dixon California and many nieces and nephews.
Herb attended Tulare, Yettem and Sultana grade schools. He graduated from Dinuba High School. After high school Herb was drafted into the Army in November of 1952 and spent 17 months fighting in Korea. After the war ended Herb served out his term and in November of 1954 received an honorable discharge.
In 1958 Herb met and married Victoria (Vicky) Mussy. Vicky passed away in 2013. Herb and Vicky owned and operated an antique store (Memory Lane) in Dinuba for 42 years. They loved to go to the casino's and estate sales. Herb worked for Alta Irrigation District for 32 Years and lived his entire life in Tulare County California.
A Rosary will be held at 9:30 A.M., with Mass to follow at 10:00 A.M. on November 13, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Reedley.
Herb will be greatly missed by his entire loving family and many friends.
The family is being served by Cairns Funeral Home in Reedley, 559-638-2233
Published in Tulare Advance-Register & Visalia Times-Delta from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2019